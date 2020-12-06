VIDEO: 25th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society would like to welcome the community to its 25th Annual Memory Tree Celebration.

This year, held virtually, the WLHS said the annual event is an opportunity to take a moment to slow down, take time out of our busy schedules and remember our family, loved ones and friends who have passed away.

Daphne Johnson, executive director with the WLHS, said it’s an honour to be able to host an annual event that brings the community together to gather for mutual support and to find comfort among family and friends.

The WLHS would like to thank the Williams Lake mayor and council, the staff of City of Williams Lake, the Williams Lake and District Credit Union for their generous sponsorship, and the Williams Lake Tribune for recording the event.

The Memory Tree will be set up in the City Hall foyer until the end of December and residents are invited to visit and take a moment to reflect and remember loved ones, or drive by the lit hospice tree outside of City Hall.



