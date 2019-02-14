Valentine’s Dessert Tea for seniors a sweet success

“This is kind of just a thank you to the older seniors who have contributed so much for so long.”

While it was cold outdoors Sunday, inside the Seniors Activity Centre was buzzing with the warmth of family and friendships for the annual Valentine’s Tea and Desserts.

OAPO president Tina Derksen helped organize, and Iva Mowery made the lovely lazy daisy cake topped with strawberries which delighted guests.

As well as being treated to dessert, guests also had the chance to win door prizes and prize draws throughout the afternoon.

“This is kind of just a thank you to the older seniors who have contributed so much for so long,” Derksen said. “It’s a little treat.”

Valentine-themed place mats were made by Mountview Elementary School students. Seniors over 80 were free.

Next up is the OAPO annual general meeting Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.



Tillie Knowles (left) and Cecilia Newman greet guests to the OAPO Valentine’s Tea and Dessert event Sunday.