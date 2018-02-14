Ashley Stanford and Kodiak pose in front of one of the two back drops the Junior Cadets have set up as part of their fundraiser for the Williams Lake SPCA. Aleasha Brideau photo.

Valentine’s Day pet photoshoot raises money for the SPCA

Fundraiser runs until 6 p.m. tonight

Do you have a special pet in your life?

For Valentine’s Day the 1st Williams Lake Junior Cadets are holding a Valentine’s Day Pet Photo fundraiser for the Williams Lake SPCA.

The Junior Cadets will be in the Lower Hall of the Royal Canadian LegionBranch 139 until 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 14) taking photos of you and your pet by donation.

The group will send out digital copies, at a suggested donation of $10 per image.

They’ve got cupcakes (for humans) and tasty treats (for dogs) available at the hall as well.

All of the proceeds will go towards their National Cupcake Day Fundraiser for the local SPCA.

Look for more information on how and when the group will be selling cupcakes on Feb. 26.

Previous story
Winter adventure, food and art guidance in Wells

Just Posted

Band workshop and concert with Robert Buckley open to the public

Williams Lake Community Band hosting Canada150 concert

Odd couples at intergenerational Valentine’s event

Seniors Village hosts students for Valentine’s waffle bar

Plenty of heart shown at fundraiser for transplant patient

Change of Heart raises over $12,000 for Michelle Ball LaPlace

Naloxone training on the agenda

Williams Lake mayor and council have learned how to administer naloxone

Man sentenced for possession of goods looted during the wildfires

Nicholas Ivany was the subject of much criticism on social media after charges were laid last summer and in recent days with many calling for harsher penalties for offenders.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Quesnel gets set for Home and Outdoor Adventure Show

Vendor registration for the event opened Feb. 2

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Most Read