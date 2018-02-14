Valentine’s Day pet photoshoot raises money for the SPCA

Ashley Stanford and Kodiak pose in front of one of the two back drops the Junior Cadets have set up as part of their fundraiser for the Williams Lake SPCA. Aleasha Brideau photo.

Do you have a special pet in your life?

For Valentine’s Day the 1st Williams Lake Junior Cadets are holding a Valentine’s Day Pet Photo fundraiser for the Williams Lake SPCA.

The Junior Cadets will be in the Lower Hall of the Royal Canadian LegionBranch 139 until 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 14) taking photos of you and your pet by donation.

The group will send out digital copies, at a suggested donation of $10 per image.

They’ve got cupcakes (for humans) and tasty treats (for dogs) available at the hall as well.

All of the proceeds will go towards their National Cupcake Day Fundraiser for the local SPCA.

Look for more information on how and when the group will be selling cupcakes on Feb. 26.