Upcoming CMHA workshop tackles mental illness

If you or someone you know struggles with depression, this event is for you

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Canadian Mental Health Association executive director Janice Breck invites everyone to an upcoming workshop on mental illness.

Understanding and compassion can go a long way when it comes to mental illness.

“It can be a simple as the use of language,” said Canadian Mental Health Association executive director, Janice Breck.

“A person may have schizophrenia but we don’t call them a schizophrenic because that’s not who they are.”

On Thursday, Feb. 7, CMHA is hosting a free two-hour information session to talk about mental illness and the stigma surrounding it.

“We’ve done these types of workshops in the past for the mines and mills and decided it was time to do it again,” Breck said. “A lot of people are even afraid to speak up if they have depression because they are worried about how people will react.”

The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to noon and anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP by Feb. 5 by calling 250-398-8220 and is sponsored by Bell Let’s Talk.

Breck said the CMHA is fundraising to make up for a $30,000 to $50,000 shortfall due to a recent funding change where the government no longer stipulates that an organization partner with a non-profit society such as CMHA to offer an employment program.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, CMHA is hosting its popular chocolate strawberry fundraiser.

Pre-orders will be accepted until Feb. 8 for pick-up on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.



