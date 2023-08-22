Unified Pride Festival events in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake Aug. 18

Scarlett Ostrom, from left, Sophia Ulrich, Eleen McIntyre, Ollie Tencarre and Lucie Bertoli were enjoying hanging out in Boitanio Park during Unified Pride events on Aug. 18. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Adalyn Clark was having fun in the bouncy castle in Boitanio Park during Unified Pride events on Aug. 18. Adalyn was getting in a last few bounces as things wound up for the evening until the night time music got underway. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary hosted a table at the Unified Pride afternoon park events to help raise awareness of their 2023 KenDucky Derby and other projects. (Williams Lake Pride Society photo)

Williams Lake Pride Society (WLPS) posted a shout out to supporters of their Unified Pride Festival after the Friday, Aug. 18 events.

WLPS hosted events in Boitanio Park Friday afternoon and into the night, including a bouncy castle for kids, vendors and tables with service information, live music and food.

Organizers said the events went well, despite some uncooperative weather during the day for a short period.

There was apparently a steady stream of people through the park during the day and the park was busy with dancers during the music into the night.

A Facebook post on their page thanked the city of Williams Lake for the financial support in making the events happen and specifically Mayor Surinderpal Rathor and Councillor Michael Moses for stopping by.

The post also thanked organizations like the BCGEU, Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary, Streets for All Williams Lake, SUP in the Puddle, Cool Clear Water, The Guitar Sellar and Cote Productions for support as well.

DJ Scully and DJ Sylvae performed two after dark sets for those who wanted to dance after the daytime events were over.

“Our hearts are full. The fun was had. The message was great. The support was seen,” said the post.

Events went from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

