Unified Pride coming to Boitanio Park in Williams Lake

Boitanio Park was the place to be to wrap at Pride Week in Williams Lake Saturday (Aug. 20) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Pride Society is going to bring some Pride events back to the lakecity once again with Pride Week Festival Aug. 13-18.

“I am so excited for this year’s Pride,” said Nathan Wycotte, Pride Society board member who is helping to organize the music for the event.

Last year’s Pride included some nighttime DJs in Boitanio Park which was a big hit with those in attendance.

Wycotte said he was really happy with how it went last year and is looking forward to bringing the festival back for a second time, though it will be a bit different than last year.

“(DJ) Scully is really going to knock everyone’s socks off,” he said, noting all the musical acts will be great, but he heard Scully has something special planned.

Wycotte has only been with the society for a few years, but became more involved with the organizing last year, wanting to bring something different to the community.

“I’ve always believed that music connects people,” he said.

While some additional events might be added, as schedules and volunteers get sorted, the plan so far is to have a Unified Pride Festival in Boitanio Park with music, a vendor market, information from support organizations, crafters, and Fabiola’s Mexican Food.

While there won’t be a Pride Parade, there will be something new and exciting during the week.

SUP in the Puddle is going to host a Pride Paddle on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Scout Island. Participants are invited to decorate their boards and themselves for the event. The paddle is open to all skill levels at participants own risk and personal flotation devices and whistles are requirements of Transport Canada.

For more information on Pride events in Williams Lake go to the Williams Lake Pride Society Facebook Page.

