Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department gets transmission tower, own radio channel

The creation of the Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department can be traced back to the donation of a 1956 pumper truck in 2004.
From there the department has grown to having a bush truck and a water tender, as well as a hall that was completed in 2019.
Most recently, a transmission tower was installed so the department has its own channel, said Maureen Straza, the department’s dispatcher.
“We have a great community of people who donate time and equipment,” she said.
All 16 members have S-100, Basic Fire Suppression and Safety, S-185, Fire and Entrapment Avoidance and Safety, and basic first aid.
Last year the department was successful in receiving a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities to purchase essential equipment and personal protective equipment.
“We have come a long way,” Straza said, adding the department comes under the umbrella of the Tyee Lake Community Association, which is a non-profit society.
The fire department is funded through donations, grants and fundraisers put on by the community association such as barbecues, lunches and raffles.
“Amazing people in our small community come together. They are very giving,” Straza said.