Two Williams Lake band performances for the holidays this week

Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 offer music lovers have a chance to get into the holiday spirit

Some brass players perform in the final concert of the year in the spring of 2022 at LCSS - WL campus, Treena Phillips, from left, Jayvas Char and Ethan McDonald. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This week will be a good one for music lovers, with the Lake City Secondary School – WL Campus Christmas Concert and the Williams Lake Community Band both performing.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., in the WL campus commons, the Christmas Concert will include the Senior Tour Band, the Senior Jazz Band, and feature the WL Community Band.

The concert is open to the public.

The Williams Lake Community Band will also be performing on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the St. Peters Anglican Church for one to one and a half hours. Admission is by donation for the local food bank.

Read more: Salvation Army’s annual kettle campaign underway in Williams Lake



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentChristmasConcertsWilliams Lake