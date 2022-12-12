Two Williams Lake band performances for the holidays this week

This week will be a good one for music lovers, with the Lake City Secondary School – WL Campus Christmas Concert and the Williams Lake Community Band both performing.
On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., in the WL campus commons, the Christmas Concert will include the Senior Tour Band, the Senior Jazz Band, and feature the WL Community Band.
The concert is open to the public.
The Williams Lake Community Band will also be performing on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the St. Peters Anglican Church for one to one and a half hours. Admission is by donation for the local food bank.

