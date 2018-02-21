Tsi Del Del hosts Foodsafe course

Patti Joyce presents Foodsafe training course to 20 Chilcotin residents

Tatla Lake residents who attended the Food Safe course held in Tsi Del Del with instructor Patti Joyce. From left: Rebecca Schneider Harris, Maelyn Simser, Johanna Kirby, Anne Porter, Connie Harris Bracewell, Sabina Harris, Leona Jensen.

Linda Lou HOWARTH

Special to the Tribune

The community of Tsi Del Del held a Foodsafe course in their hall on Jan. 31, 2018. Ten different members of the community attended as well as 10 Tatla Lake and area residents who made the hour long journey to Tsi Del Del to participate in the course.

The instructor was Patti Joyce who presented the course very well and joined in our banter and teasing while staying on track to keep us in line!

Patti Joyce is out of Williams Lake and only does the Foodsafe courses in First Nations communities and covers the Northern Secwepemc nations around Williams Lake and 100 Mile House; the Tsilhqot’in Nations accessible along Highway 20; and Ulkatcho (11 communities). Patti has big classes and small ones too. If any of the communities have seven people or more interested, she will schedule a Foodsafe class for them.

Her other duties as Environmental Health Officer include monitoring water quality, housing, sewage, food quality, and environmental contaminants.

During the course she got a lot of ‘eeeews!’ from the pictures she showed to get the message across and stifled giggles too!

A quick coffee break gave us a chance to stretch our legs and next was a great lunch prepared by Juanita Gregg for the 20 of us taking the course as well as the probably 10 others who came in to take part in the quick Fire Safe meeting!

By 4:30 p.m. we were done and stretched our legs for a cup of coffee.

Now it was time to do the test!

Two days later Patti Joyce sent me a message telling me my score and mentioning everyone passed: a sign of a good instructor!

