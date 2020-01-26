Shia Briggs (from left) watches as her grandfather Grant Briggs reads her and her sister Maielle Briggs a rendition of The Gingerbread Man. (Photo submitted)

Try reading to your baby to develop language

The Books for Babies program has been giving new book bags to new parents in the Cariboo since 2001

Books for Babies knows that it is never too early to read to your baby.

The Books for Babies program has been giving new book bags to new parents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin since 2001. Babies love to hear their parents’ voices, by reading a book to your baby it will give you something to talk about.

When a book is read over and over again, a good story helps children to learn language.

Reading to your baby is a wonderful way for you to bond with your baby. When you read to your baby, you will use many different emotions and sounds and will encourage your baby to look, point and touch pictures. Reading to your baby helps them to develop language, supports social and emotional development and helps them to recognize sounds, pictures and words.

One of the most important reasons to read to your new baby is making that connection with the thing that your baby loves the most: your voice and being close to you.

Spending time reading to your baby will teach your baby that reading is important.

Read More:EDITORIAL: Embrace literacy

Babies and children that are read to often by parents who read to them with love and joy, teach their children that reading is a happy time, helping them to become lifelong learners and readers.

Did you get your Books for Babies book bag?

In Williams Lake, the maternity ward nurses deliver book bags to new parents while they are still in the hospital.

Each Books for Babies bag contains community information for new parents and 3-4 books to share with their new baby. In Williams Lake, another book is gifted to each child when they are registered for a library card.

Over the programs’ life, it has been funded by Kiwanis, CCPL, Success by Six and Williams Lake and District Credit Union. If you are interested in funding the program, please contact CCPL.

We are always looking for community members interested in helping out with Books for Babies.

If anyone would like to volunteer to fundraise, coordinate or stuff book bags, please call Lil @250-392-6867 in Williams Lake.

Melody Newcombe is the Operations Support Worker at CCPL.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
