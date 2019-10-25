Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake is hosting a free information session on its programs on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

TRU hosting free information session Oct. 29

Anyone interested in learning about the programs offered is encourage to attend

Anyone interested in learning more about programs at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus is encouraged to attend an upcoming information session.

Open to the community, a free drop-in information night will take place Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the campus, located at 1250 Western Ave.

“Learn more about everything TRU Williams Lake has to offer, from exciting upcoming programs and career retraining to campus support services,” said interim marketing co-ordinator Faye Christofferson. “Many student support areas will be open extended hours. Trades, Nursing, and more areas of study will be represented with staff and faculty on hand to answer questions.”

Campus tours will be running and they will be giving away some great prizes, she added.


