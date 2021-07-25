TRU Grit hosting 50/50 draw to raise bursary funds

A 50-50 raffle is underway to support students attending Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus.

Tickets are available online only at tru.ca/raffle and the draw will take place Friday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

After missing the opportunity to host fundraising galas two years in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lakecity’s own TRU Grit decided to find a way to make up for the shortfall.

Mark Nairn, TRU Grit committee member, said applications are coming in for bursaries and it is important to keep supporting local students.

“We normally raise $20,000 to $25,000 each year at the gala,” he told the Tribune. “We have money for this year’s bursaries, but we want to raise funds for the following years.”

People can put $10 or $1,000 into the 50/50, whatever they can afford, he added.

In the past eight years, TRU Grit has raised more than $170,000 for TRU students in Williams Lake.

Recalling one time when he ended up in Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Nairn said the nurse recognized him as being part of TRU Grit.

“She told me she would not have been able to take the nursing program without the support she received from us,” he said. “We have wonderful applicants, and I wish we could give bursaries to them all.”

Nairn said plans are in the works to host the gala in 2022.

Thompson Rivers University