Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest underway

Winners in each class will be showcased in Seasons Greetings, and prizes will be awarded

Have you got a story to tell? The Williams Lake Tribune is now accepting submissions for its annual Spirit of Christmas creative writing contest.

We want to see you embrace the spirit of the holidays through story — fiction or non-fiction, memories or poems —this Christmas season.

Entries will be judged by Tribune staff in each of three categories: 12 and under, 13 to 18 and 19 and above.

Stories must be no more than 1,500 words to be considered, and must adhere to the Christmas Spirit theme with a clear and original storyline. Artwork can also be accompanied with each submission.

Submissions must be accompanied by a name, phone number and e-mail address, and can be e-mailed to editor@wltribune.com titled “Spirit of Christmas Writing Contest.”

Everyone is eligible to enter with the exception of Tribune staff and professional writers.

Winners in each class will be showcased in Seasons Greetings, and prizes will be awarded to the selected winners courtesy of the contest sponsor, The Open Book. Honourable mentions may also be published.

The deadline for the Spirit of Christmas creative writing contest is Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

