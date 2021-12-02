Tribune’s Cash for Hope campaign aims to help those most in need

All proceeds will go to the Williams Lake Salvation Army

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank coordinator Tari Davidge said there is a need for canned or packaged soups, canned fruit, peanut butter and school snacks for children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Advertisers with the Williams Lake Tribune have generously participated in the second annual Cash for Hope campaign to help support the Salvation Army for the second year in a row.

Part of the proceeds from advertising in the campaign will go directly toward the local food bank. Last year $4,000 was raised thanks to incredibly generous participating businesses.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and outreach for the Salvation Army, said the donations are greatly appreciated.

This year, the Salvation Army will not be manning any kettles for collecting money in Williams Lake due to no longer having a coordinator, however, some local business have TIP TAP donation stations instead.

The ongoing pandemic has created many challenges for non-profit organizations as well as for families.

“We are seeing a lot of new families registering for hampers who we haven’t seen before,” Robinson said. So far 189 families have registered for hampers, which includes 223 children, and she anticipates more.

There is still a need of Christmas gifts for teenagers for anyone in the public wishing to donate. Black hoodies, extra large, are always popular as well as adult colouring books and gel pens, makeup and hair accessories.

The food bank is in need of peanut butter, canned fruit, instant noodles, canned soup, granola bars, boxed cookies and school snacks for children, she added.

Last month, Robinson put out a plea for volunteers and said some came forward and while the Salvation Army is still short of volunteers, they are making things work.



