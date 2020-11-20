(Pexels)

Tribune now accepting submissions for annual Spirit of Christmas writing contest

The Williams Lake Tribune is forging ahead with its annual Spirit of Christmas creative writing contest and is now accepting submissions.

We want to see your creativity embrace the spirit of the holidays through story — fiction or non-fiction, memories or poems —this Christmas season to be potentially published in our annual Seasons Greetings Christmas publication.

Entries will be judged by Tribune staff in each of three categories: 12 and under, 13 to 18 and 19 and above.

Stories must be no more than 1,500 words to be considered, and must adhere to the Christmas Spirit theme with a clear and original storyline. Artwork can also be accompanied with each submission.

Submissions must be accompanied by a name, phone number and e-mail address, and can be e-mailed to editor@wltribune.com titled “Spirit of Christmas Writing Contest.”

Everyone is eligible to enter with the exception of Tribune staff and professional writers.

Winners in each class will be showcased in Seasons Greetings, and prizes will be awarded to the selected winners. Honourable mentions may also be published.

The deadline for the Spirit of Christmas creative writing contest is Sunday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Most Read