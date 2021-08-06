Tribune enjoys visit with youth at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The editor and a reporter shared experiences and answered questions

Staff and children at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex summer camp and Boitanio day camp programs invited the Tribune to visit them on Friday, July 23, to talk about the ins and outs of running a newspaper. Editor Angie Mindus and reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski accepted the invitation and enjoyed answering the children’s questions. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus and reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski had the privilege of visiting the some children enrolled in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex summer camp and Boitanio day camp programs.

Mindus and Lamb-Yorski shared some of their experiences working for a newspaper and answered lots of great questions from the children.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake