Tribune Cash for Hope delivers to those in need

For the second year in a row, advertisers with the Williams Lake Tribune have helped the Salvation Army food bank by participating in the Cash for Hope campaign.
On Monday, Dec. 20, publisher Kathy McLean presented Salvation Army captain Sergii Kachanov with a cheque in the amount of $4,000, part of the proceeds from the campaign.
“This will be a big help,” Kachanov said as he thanked McLean, adding donations have been down this year compared to last. “The tap machine is not as successful as our regular Christmas kettles.”
McLean thanked all the Tribune’s clients for continuously supporting the Cash for Hope campaign.
“It is because of their generosity that the campaign is such a success. I know more people are needing the food bank this year because of the pandemic,” McLean said.
Captain Tatiana Kachanova said the Salvation Army’s hampers were handed out on Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17.
“We gave out hampers to 208 households for 368 individuals,” she said, adding the Angel Tree campaign gifts were also distributed.
The Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas dinner, with all the trimmings, takeout style, on Thursday, Dec. 23.
While there are enough volunteers to help prepare and serve the dinner out the door, Kachanova said the Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter