Toni Linde wins Woodland Jewellers’ Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust ring raffle for hospital

Toni Linde of All-Ways Travel was this year’s lucky winner of the Woodland Jewellers’ raffle in support of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust.

Linde said she could have been knocked over with a feather when she got the phone call from Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers that she had won.

“She is grateful, humbled and loves our community,” Bourdon said of her response.

Bourdon presented Linde with her new handcrafted platinum ring which showcases a beautiful 0.59ct cushion cut ruby surrounded by 0.79cts of rose cut and round brilliant cut diamonds recently at Woodland Jewellers. Bourdon designed and fabricated the ring for the annual Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust Gala, was postponed due to provincial health orders relating to COVID-19.

For the past 11 years Bourdon and Woodland Jewellers have offered a hand-fabricated, Bourdon-original, designed piece to be raffled to benefit Cariboo Memorial Hospital. To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for the hospital.

