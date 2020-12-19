Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers presents Toni Linde of All-Ways Travel with her new ring. (Photo submitted)

Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers presents Toni Linde of All-Ways Travel with her new ring. (Photo submitted)

Toni Linde wins Woodland Jewellers’ Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust ring raffle for hospital

“She is grateful, humbled and loves our community”

Toni Linde of All-Ways Travel was this year’s lucky winner of the Woodland Jewellers’ raffle in support of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust.

Linde said she could have been knocked over with a feather when she got the phone call from Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers that she had won.

“She is grateful, humbled and loves our community,” Bourdon said of her response.

Bourdon presented Linde with her new handcrafted platinum ring which showcases a beautiful 0.59ct cushion cut ruby surrounded by 0.79cts of rose cut and round brilliant cut diamonds recently at Woodland Jewellers. Bourdon designed and fabricated the ring for the annual Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust Gala, was postponed due to provincial health orders relating to COVID-19.

For the past 11 years Bourdon and Woodland Jewellers have offered a hand-fabricated, Bourdon-original, designed piece to be raffled to benefit Cariboo Memorial Hospital. To date, through their annual raffle, Woodland Jewellers has raised $115,000 for the hospital.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

Just Posted

Geoff Bourdon of Woodland Jewellers presents Toni Linde of All-Ways Travel with her new ring. (Photo submitted)
Toni Linde wins Woodland Jewellers’ Cariboo Memorial Hospital Trust ring raffle for hospital

“She is grateful, humbled and loves our community”

A homeless person spent a few nights camping in a city parking lot in October, which becomes a greater concern as winter arrives. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Let’s help out where we can

Winter is a rough time of year for the homeless

(Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Facebook photo)
Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake identifies positive COVID-19 case

On-reserve member returning from Kamloops tests positive

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District will explore hiring someone to work with medical professionals when they are hired in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. (Health Care stock photo)
CCRHD eyes hiring personnel to help medical professionals land successfully into communities

Meetings to explore the idea will be held with Williams Lake, 100 Mile House councils

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Cluster outbreak in Nechako Lakes Health Authority; NH urging vigilance

Cases continue to rise in B.C.’s interior

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Most Read