Tl’etinqox school finalist in playground revitalization contest

There are six finalists, Tl’etinqox is the only one in Cariboo-Chilcotin

To apply for the contest, the students made a short film. Photo submitted

Tl’etinqox School is in the running to win a new playground through BCAA.

Online voting has opened for BCAA’s Let’s Make BC A Better Place to Play where six finalists have been chosen.

The top three winning play spaces will each receive revatlizations worth up to $1000,000 and through Evo Car Share, the remaining three will receive runner-up prizes of $30,000 fourth place, $20,000 fifth place and $10,000 sixth place.

Of the six finalists, Tl’etinqox School is the only contestant coming from the Cariboo-Chilcotin. The other finalists are Sayward School, Oliver Small Wheels Playground, Black Creek Community Centre Playground, South Canoe Elementary and Mediated Learning Academy.

For its entry to the contest, Tl’etinqox made a short film titled Bored that has garnered more than 1,100 views.

In 2015 the community received a new school, designed by Iredale Group Architects of Vancouver and built by Greyback Construction Ltd. out of Penticton.

The majority of the existing playground space is covered in weeds and dirt, causing mud and dust issues throughout the year and many of the equipment pieces are old, broken and missing vital parts.

Sharyl Pigeon, the school receptionist, is encouraging people to vote for Tl’etinqox’s entry.

“People can vote until June 23,” Pigeon said.

BCAA stipulates that people can vote once a day on each of Facebook, Twitter, Google and and e-mail account, resulting in a maxmum of four votes per person per day.



