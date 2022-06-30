Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in bike and horse ride rolls into Williams Lake

Cyclists were at the front of the group as Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cyclists were at the front of the group as Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the participants rode on trailers with the Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in grou ride. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some of the participants rode on trailers with the Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in grou ride. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Horseback riders brought up the rear as Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Horseback riders brought up the rear as Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chief Joe Alphonse waved to supporters as the Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Charlize Stump, on horseback, was led in on her pony Braid for the final leg into town of the Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in ride into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cyclists were at the front of the group as Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in riders came into town on June 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tl’etinqox and Yunesit’in cyclists and horseback riders came down the hill into Williams Lake on June 29 at about 6:30 p.m.

It was the 19th Annual horse and bike ride in advance of the Williams Lake Stampede from Tl’etinqox to Williams Lake.

“We ride for The Lost Loved Ones, the 215 and 93 children,” was this year’s theme.

The weather was on and off as they arrived, with a shower finishing as the group came towards Dog Creek Road, but then the skies opened up and the sun shone down as they made it into town.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, smiles were plentiful as riders responded to the crowd which had gathered along Hodgson Road, parallel to Highway 20 to welcome them in.

The entire group was clad in orange, and their shirts read: “We ride for the 215 and the 93”.

Youth from Tl’etinqox First Nation andYunesit’in First Nation participated in the ride, which started out on June 25 along with supporting adults, community leaders and members.

Towards the back of the ride was one riderless horse in honour of the ride’s founder, Roland Alphonse.

With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski.

First NationshorseIndigenousRodeoTsilhqot’inWilliams Lake