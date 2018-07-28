Tl’esqox opens new multigenerational community learning centre

Tl’esqox Chief Francis Laceese addresses the community following the official opening of the community learning centre at Toosey recently.

Youth, Elders, leadership, community members and funding partners gathered at Tl’esqox (Toosey First Nation) July 16 for the grand opening of a newly-renovated and revitalized multigenerational community learning centre.

Thanks to a grant from the First Nations Health Authority, Tl’esqox celebrated the opening of the centre, which was constructed through the use of local labour from the community’s own Chilcotin Plateau Enterprises.

“Today was a good day with beautiful blue skies and smiles all around,” said Tl’esqox Band councillor Clay Palmantier.

Those present had the opportunity to vote on the naming of the new centre, and Palamantier said the community decided on the name ‘Painted Sky.’

“Having this new healthy, safe and culturally responsive space in the community will enable increased social skills development through local early childhood education, youth programs and elder services that are interconnected all in one beautiful building,” Palmantier said.

“The space is designed around this concept of multigenerational learning through community building.”

The opening of the new learning centre was also support by the Government House of BC and Rotary International’s Write to Read BC Project as Tl’esqox was the first community to pilot the library learning centre initiative.

As a result, the Rotary Club of Yarmouth, Maine, U.S., donated all the equipment for a new recording studio for language, songs, stories and more.

“If space is available, it will also mean children from the surrounding external communities can be integrated into the program creating an intercultural setting that fosters relationship building,” he said.

“So yes. Today was a good day that will end up building the core strength and values of our community.”