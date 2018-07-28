Tl’esqox Chief Francis Laceese addresses the community following the official opening of the community learning centre at Toosey recently.

Tl’esqox opens new multigenerational community learning centre

Youth, Elders, leadership, community members and funding partners gathered at Tl’esqox (Toosey First Nation) July 16 for the grand opening of a newly-renovated and revitalized multigenerational community learning centre.

Thanks to a grant from the First Nations Health Authority, Tl’esqox celebrated the opening of the centre, which was constructed through the use of local labour from the community’s own Chilcotin Plateau Enterprises.

“Today was a good day with beautiful blue skies and smiles all around,” said Tl’esqox Band councillor Clay Palmantier.

Those present had the opportunity to vote on the naming of the new centre, and Palamantier said the community decided on the name ‘Painted Sky.’

“Having this new healthy, safe and culturally responsive space in the community will enable increased social skills development through local early childhood education, youth programs and elder services that are interconnected all in one beautiful building,” Palmantier said.

“The space is designed around this concept of multigenerational learning through community building.”

The opening of the new learning centre was also support by the Government House of BC and Rotary International’s Write to Read BC Project as Tl’esqox was the first community to pilot the library learning centre initiative.

As a result, the Rotary Club of Yarmouth, Maine, U.S., donated all the equipment for a new recording studio for language, songs, stories and more.

“If space is available, it will also mean children from the surrounding external communities can be integrated into the program creating an intercultural setting that fosters relationship building,” he said.

“So yes. Today was a good day that will end up building the core strength and values of our community.”

 

Community officials and volunteers prepare for the showing of the newly renovated community learning centre at Toosey prior to the official ribbon cutting on July 16.

Previous story
Horsefly committed to hosting salmon festival

Just Posted

MLA Barnett continues to help those impacted by 2017 wildfires

Every day she’s trying to help people

Tl’esqox opens new multigenerational community learning centre

Youth, Elders, leadership, community members and funding partners gathered at Tl’esqox (Toosey… Continue reading

UPDATE: Crews attending to five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek, one north of Suey Bay and one at Narcosli

COLUMNS: Finding ways to live with the Picidae family

As an amateur bird watcher I have always enjoyed the wide variety… Continue reading

Ribbon cutting on WLIB ball field Saturday

The Williams Lake Indian Band is hosting the grand opening of its new ball diamond Saturday

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

B.C. man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

Most Read

  • Tl’esqox opens new multigenerational community learning centre

    Youth, Elders, leadership, community members and funding partners gathered at Tl’esqox (Toosey…

  • Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

    Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote