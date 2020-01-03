Timber King cabin finds home in Bella Coola Valley

The cabin was the result of a log cabin building class offered by Beat Schwaller

Visitors in the valley will be able to stay in a Western Red Cedar cabin built by a team of international students under the guidance of Timber King Beat Schwaller.

Schwaller put on the three-week course in September at the Pioneer log yard just north of Williams Lake. The result of that instruction and work by the team of eight students from seven different countries around the world was a 24 x 28 foot custom cabin pre-ordered and purchased by Leonard Ellis of Bella Coola Grizzly Tours.

“He told me it was always his dream to own a cabin made by us,” Schwaller said of Ellis. “So I guess it was meant to be.”

Schwaller and his family stayed in the valley for a week setting up the cabin earlier this month. It took five hours to set up the structure, and five days to get the cabin to lock-up stage.

“It was quite a family effort,” he said, noting two of the students, one from Belgium and the other from Poland, flew back just to help with the set up.

Read More: Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases critical habitat in Bella Coola estuary

The cabin is 672 square feet on the main floor, with a 300 square foot loft with two bedrooms and 12-foot covered porches and is located at Bella Coola Grizzly Tours along Highway 20.

Schwaller said it was the first time he has ever taught the program and he received an overwhelming response from 120 applicants interested to fill the eight spots. Students ranged from being carpenters to Schwaller’s social media followers, and he was impressed by their hard work and interest.

“They were so motivated. I was blown away,” Schwaller said of the students. “It was cool to see their learning curve skyrocketing. It was very rewarding.”

Schwaller said he is already fully book for another one next spring.

Schwaller was one of the main builders featured in HGTV’s Timber Kings which followed the work of Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. crews.

For more on information on Schwaller’s school, visit his website at unbeatableschool.com.

Photos submitted Eight students from seven different countries joined Timber King Beat Schwaller’s unBeatable School of Log Construction to learn how to build a log cabin. The cabin was constructed at the Soda Creek site north of Williams Lake and has since been set up in the Bella Coola Valley at Bella Coola Grizzly Tours.

