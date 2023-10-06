Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation members Rick Nelson, left, Sheila Piderman, Tammy Tugnum, Carol Ann Taphorn, Lynda Colgate and Cindy Watt receive a donation of $9,284.89 from Tim Hortons co-owner John Sharman (centre) and Alek Sharman, missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation members Rick Nelson, left, Sheila Piderman, Tammy Tugnum, Carol Ann Taphorn, Lynda Colgate and Cindy Watt receive a donation of $9,284.89 from Tim Hortons co-owner John Sharman (centre) and Alek Sharman, missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tim Hortons makes sweet donation to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation

The $9,284.89 raised during the Smile Cookie campaign went to the foundation

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation members accepted a $9,284.89 donation from Tim Hortons Friday, Oct. 6 in Williams Lake.

Co-owners John Sharman and Alek Sharman earmarked their Smile Cookie campaign’s proceeds to the foundation.

“We iced 6,189 cookies,” said foundation member Tammy Tugnum. “The cookes went for $1.50 each.”

Tugnum said the money is a big boost to this year’s fundraising efforts.

The foundation’s 2023 gala, which was sold out by Sept. 18, is happening on Saturday, Nov. 18.

This year’s theme is Vintage Christmas.

