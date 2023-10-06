Tim Hortons makes sweet donation to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation

The $9,284.89 raised during the Smile Cookie campaign went to the foundation

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation members Rick Nelson, left, Sheila Piderman, Tammy Tugnum, Carol Ann Taphorn, Lynda Colgate and Cindy Watt receive a donation of $9,284.89 from Tim Hortons co-owner John Sharman (centre) and Alek Sharman, missing. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Foundation members accepted a $9,284.89 donation from Tim Hortons Friday, Oct. 6 in Williams Lake.

Co-owners John Sharman and Alek Sharman earmarked their Smile Cookie campaign’s proceeds to the foundation.

“We iced 6,189 cookies,” said foundation member Tammy Tugnum. “The cookes went for $1.50 each.”

Tugnum said the money is a big boost to this year’s fundraising efforts.

The foundation’s 2023 gala, which was sold out by Sept. 18, is happening on Saturday, Nov. 18.

This year’s theme is Vintage Christmas.

