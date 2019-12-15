Sasparilla Foxx ruffles her feathers coyly at the end of her performance for the 2019 Vintage Valentines. Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Tickets for second annual Vintage Valentines expected to sell out by Christmas

Those looking to take attend this year are encouraged to buy their tickets now

Back by popular demand, Vintage Valentines returns in February of 2020 for another night of burlesque, body positivity and some racy fun in support of the Women’s Contact Society.

New events starting up in Williams Lake are always worth taking note of, especially when they enjoy early success at their inaugural openings. When Kristen Foote of Kristen Foote Hair and Makeup organized the first Vintage Valentines last year she was blown away and astonished by the support it received, which made her decide to move forward in making it an annual event.

Last year the Foxxie Follies from Prince George came down to treat the lakecity to it’s first dedicated burlesque show with a wide range of acts and performers. For the for over 100 lakecity residents of all ages that were in attendance, the night was raucous and fun with the Ramada’s events hall full near to bursting.

While the event will once more be taking place at the Ramada, the second annual 2020 Vintage Valentines will feature a new troupe of performers from Vancouver. Instead, Foote said that April O’Peel Productions will be coming up and is currently compiling a roster of performers who all specialize or are familiar with circus-themed acts and routines. While she doesn’t know the complete list of performers who will be coming up, Foote said that sword swallower Neil E. Dee will be making an appearance.

Read More: Photos: Vintage Valentines burlesque show and dance a rip-roaring success

“There may be some clown or animal numbers, I don’t really know what they’re going to do so I’m excited,” Foote chuckled.

This is to fit Foote’s theme of a 1920s circus-style show which while different should be just as fun as last year. Foote has worked with O’Peel in the past and she’s excited to be doing so again in Williams Lake as she is “an amazing producer and performer.” While they’re still looking for accommodations for the performers, Foote said she and O’Peel plan to host some burlesque workshops for those interested prior to the main event.

In that carnival spirit, the market that took place at Vintage Valentines last year will be replaced this year with carnival-themed games, which will be their main way to raise money at this event. Foote is currently looking for community donations to serve as prizes for those who take part in the games.

Like last year, Foote encourages audience members to dress up for the occasion, in this case in 1920s era clothes. Dresses from that time period should be available rent at the Glass Slipper Boutique, she added.

“My goal is just to keep it new and fresh every year so that it doesn’t get boring and that people want to go (each year) just to see what’s happening,” Foote said.

Those looking to sponsor the event and donate money to the women’s contact society are more than welcome, Foote said. Last year they were able to raise over $10,000 at this event and Foote is hopeful that the recent economic hardships will not have a negative effect on the amount of money they’ll be able to raise this year, which she hopes will match the first year.

“The Women’s Contact Society really needs all the help it can get, they help all the women in the community that need support for them and their children,” Foote said

This year Vintage Valentines will take place a few days before Valentines Day proper on Saturday, Feb. 8 with tickets going for $85 each or a table of eight for $680. There were also VIP tables available, but these have already sold out, with Foote saying tickets are going extremely quickly this year. Last year she said tickets were sold out by Jan. 10 but this year she anticipates them being sold out by Christmas.

“If you want tickets, do not delay, there are 120 seats available,” Foote said.

Tickets can be purchased at the Women’s Contact Society in Williams Lake or at Kirsten Foote Makeup and Hair up on Fox Mountain. She encourages any adult over the age of 19 who wants to take part in something really fun and interactive on a cold February night to purchase a ticket and give it a try.

Anyone interested in sponsoring, donating or otherwise assisting with the event is encouraged to contact Foote at 778-961-0392.


