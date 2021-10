Thanks to Racquel Russell for sharing this great shot

In the Cariboo Chilcotin, cattle drives are an integral part of the fall season. (Racquel Russell photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cowboys from the Wine Glass Ranch, River Ranch and Douglas Lake Ranch Riske Creek division drive cattle across Highway 20 to fall range recently.

Ranchers throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin are busy moving cattle and preparing for the coming winter months.

