Sydney McLean, left, and Emily Hanover, co-owners of Thriftbucket. (Photo submitted)

Thriftbucket hosting fundraiser, winter clothing and food drive for BGC Williams Lake

The second hand store’s owners hope to help BGC make up for not hosting its haunted house

A lakecity second hand store is hosting a fundraiser for BGC Williams Lake on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Sydney McLean, co-owner of the Thriftbucket, said she and business partner Emily Hanover are trying to help BGC make up for not being able to host its Halloween haunted house this year.

“We will be collecting donations of warm winter clothing and non-perishable food items for young adults,” McLean said Friday. “We will also have hot chocolate and popcorn and tents set up outside and will be raffling off some gift cards.”

Laurel White, harm reduction co-ordinator at BGC, said all canned and ready-to-eat foods are the perfect types of items to donate.

“We are very grateful to Thriftbucket for thinking of us. This will keep our youth and families warm this winter,” White said.

Thriftbucket is located at 1160 Dixon Road off Highway 97 at the turn off to Fox Mountain.

The drive will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sydney McLean, left, and Emily Hanover, co-owners of Thriftbucket. (Photo submitted)
