Three Corners Health Services Society board members Bernice Saunders, left, Larry Camille, medicine woman, Cecilia DeRose and executive director Lori Sellars, enjoyed the opportunity to socialize during the society’s annual Christmas dinner, held Friday, Dec. 13 at the Gibraltar Room. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune)

Three Corners Health Services Society celebrates Christmas with dinner

Gifts to the elders included glass centrepieces and poinsettias

Three Corners Health Services Society staff and board hosted a Christmas dinner for the Indigenous communities they serve on Friday, Dec. 13. at the Gibraltar Room, with food prepared by Del’s Catering. Close to 200 people attended.

Executive director Lori Sellars told the crowd that celebrating with the communities, families and health teams during the past six years has been a privilege.

“With strong relationships we prosper,” she added. “Next year we will continue to create stronger relationships with one another.”

Read More: Earth Friendly Holiday event a popular affair this year

She encouraged everyone to celebrate and help each other build hope, promise, joy and compassion in this season.

“We will continue to support one another and help each other on our healing journeys,” Sellars said. “Today is a time yes — to eat and be merry, but also a time to talk, laugh, and share in the blessings we are given each and every day.”

Gifts to the elders included glass centrepieces and poinsettias, as well as snowflake decorations for everyone to take home.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

Just Posted

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announces opening Monday, Dec. 23

The hill is groomed and ready for customers

Community of Tatla Lake gathers for annual Santa Breakfast

Children at the heart of the celebrations

No increase for Williams Lake water and sewer rates for 2020

Council voted uananimously to keep the rates status quo

Christmas spirit live and well at a truck stop in Lac la Hache

‘We would like to give back to the community’

White Christmas for sure in Cariboo Chilcotin, but no new snow expected in the days ahead

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 15 cm of snow fell over the lakecity

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Most Read