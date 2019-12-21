Three Corners Health Services Society celebrates Christmas with dinner

Three Corners Health Services Society board members Bernice Saunders, left, Larry Camille, medicine woman, Cecilia DeRose and executive director Lori Sellars, enjoyed the opportunity to socialize during the society’s annual Christmas dinner, held Friday, Dec. 13 at the Gibraltar Room. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune)

Three Corners Health Services Society staff and board hosted a Christmas dinner for the Indigenous communities they serve on Friday, Dec. 13. at the Gibraltar Room, with food prepared by Del’s Catering. Close to 200 people attended.

Executive director Lori Sellars told the crowd that celebrating with the communities, families and health teams during the past six years has been a privilege.

“With strong relationships we prosper,” she added. “Next year we will continue to create stronger relationships with one another.”

She encouraged everyone to celebrate and help each other build hope, promise, joy and compassion in this season.

“We will continue to support one another and help each other on our healing journeys,” Sellars said. “Today is a time yes — to eat and be merry, but also a time to talk, laugh, and share in the blessings we are given each and every day.”

Gifts to the elders included glass centrepieces and poinsettias, as well as snowflake decorations for everyone to take home.



