Three Cariboo youth qualify for Performing Arts BC

An honours concert from the Cariboo Festival will be held Sunday, April 23

Cariboo Festival competitors from Williams Lake Cassius Ford, left, singing teacher Angela Sommer, Lara Hobi and Eloise Hobi with Melissa Braun, the adjudicator. (Photo submitted)

Three young singers who competed at the Cariboo Festival will be attending the provincial festival – Performing Arts BC – in Penticton May 28 to June 1.

Cassius Ford for musical theatre intermediate, Lara Hobi for junior musical theatre and Eloise Hobi for intermediate classical voice.

An honours concert featuring festival participants will take place Sunday, April 23 at Calvary Church on Carson Drive beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The program will feature several local youth.

Sharing their talents will be the following people:

Sydney Hamm, Jr B Musical Production Award also gold in Authentic folk jr b, Canadian jr b, Swing Grade 1 piano

Ezekiel Beswick, Award First year of Study 2

Makenna Spreng, Award for First year of Study 3

Alexander Yu, Carson Encouragement Award and gold in Classical Grade 2 piano

Lara Hobi, Jr A Musical Production Award, the top award for top classical voice in Jr A Concert Recital Class.

Kathryn Navratil, Carson Encouragement Award, gold in piano in Canadian Grade 5, Other Genres Grade 5 and Romantic Grade 5.

Tina Yu, Carson Encouragement Award, gold in Classical Grade 6 and Contemporary Grade 6.

Abigayle Kotyk, Sommer Expressiveness Award, gold in Contemporary Pop Jr B and Self-accompanied Jr. B.

Paolo Self, Carson Encouragement Award, gold in class 1804 Open with his original piece, and Grade 4 Modern.

Edwin Lee, Jerry Tickner Award, gold in Duet Gr 7, Popular Grade 8 and Romantic Grade 7.

Eloise Hobi, Top Score Concert Recital Class Int. and gold in Musical Production Intermediate.

Chloe Fournier-Hill, HJ Martin award, gold in Romantic Grade 7 and Contemporary piano Grade 7.

Cooper Amos, Sommer Expressiveness Award, gold in Musical Theatre Senior, Contemporary pop Senior, and Art songs pre 1830.

Cassius Ford, Int. Musical Production Award, gold in Intermediate Musical Theatre and Concert Recital Class.

Evelyn Lee, Sommer Ivory Keys award, gold in Romantic Grade 7, Popular Grade 7 and Duet Grade 7.

Quintet Plus received a gold and the choir’s director Michelle Erlandson won the choral directorship award.

The society is in desperate need of new members, with the mighty few being stretched pretty thin.

Member Sharon Hoffman said it is a rewarding group to work with, but volunteers are needed.

“We understand the most homes have both parents working, but if grandparents are looking for a fun way to support their grandkids, this is great and would be very appreciated,” Hoffman said.

