Thousands raised during annual Williams Lake Kidney Walk

Upwards of 60 people turned out under sunny skies in Boitanio Park Sunday to support the annual Williams Lake Kidney Walk.

The walk is held in communities throughout B.C. and Yukon to raise awareness and funds for those affected by kidney disease.

Williams Lake Kidney Walk co-ordinator Jaime Macdonald has been organizing the run locally for the past four years, and said she wanted to get involved after kidney disease touched her grandmother’s side of the family.

”I just like to bring the community together for a good cause, and Williams Lake has been really good — everyone is so supportive of the walk,” Macdonald said.

So far this year $4,000 has been raised with funds still coming in, however, in years past anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 has been raised.

Front and centre again this year at the walk was 11-year-old Nash Overton and his supporters including family and friends — all wearing green Team Nash T-shirts.

Nash was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when he was just two years old, and has been through a roller coaster ride of tests, treatments, relapses and remissions over the years, and said the Williams Lake Kidney Walk holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s super awesome to see all the people out,” Nash said.

“It’s a lot of people to come out to support a foundation and it means a lot since I know other kids go through the same things I do and some even have it worse, so it feels good to donate.”

Nash said he is feeling well, and added his kidney disease has been in remission for just over a year.


Williams Lake Kidney Walk Jaime Macdonald and volunteer Anne Beaudry work the registration desk Sunday in Boitanio Park.

Williams Lake Kidney Walk participants get ready during the warmup.

Tim Johnson (left) leads the warmup at the Williams Lake Kidney Walk.

