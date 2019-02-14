This one-man band will follow Brent Morton with his signature folk party sound

The Alkemist returns to lakecity next week

Coming later this month to the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre is a double feature show of the Alkemist and local talent Brent Morton as Lyle Batts.

The Alkemist is better known in Williams Lake as Jay Myers, an artist who was a performer at the popular Safety Meetings concert series. A lifelong musician, these days Myers lives on a quarter section of land north of Fort Fraser he and several other families bought together. When not working the land, Myers has been focusing his attention on music and providing music lessons to the community he’s helping to build.

Myer’s musical journey to his current sound is a long one, first starting with violin as a child, punk rock in his teenage years and a collection of string bands in recent years. As time went on, however, he began to write his own music, often in the psychedelic folk genre, and while part of a musical duo learned to play the feet drum.

“So with those different combinations and playing feet-drums, I got used to it and started to really enjoy it. I formed The Alkemist and I kept going with the feet drum thing and I just incorporated all the instruments that I play — fiddle, banjo and guitar,” Myers said. “I continued on with the similar songwriting theme of just this alternative folk, sometimes psychedelic. I’m just really striving to write something unique, write songs that are different than what I’ve always been hearing with a bit of a dark edge to them.”

Williams Lake is always a community he loves visiting on account of the lake and the people and up until now, he’s played four shows and a funeral in the lakecity. As for Morton, Myers said the Williams Lake artist has been one of his favourite musicians since he first heard of him and remains an inspiration for his one-man band act.

Myers is curious to see what Morton is going to bring to the show as he has a new album of music to draw from to go along with his new stage name, Lyle Batts. He personally feels that, if for no other reason, lakecity locals should come out to hear what Morton has in store.

“From what I’ve heard people have really enjoyed my shows in Williams Lake in the past. So I think people have a really good appreciation for music in Williams Lake and also an appreciation for something a little bit different,” Myers mused.

Myers said he likes to think the process he goes through to make his act unique, using his various instruments and effects panels makes for an interesting show. He hopes that as a result, everyone walks away from his show with the sense they listened to something unique and interesting.

On a deeper level, Myers wishes to convey a sense of darkness inherent to the human condition but also display the light that one reaches by going through this darkness and reaching the other side. If people leave his show feeling a sense of peace at the end of a journey, he’ll be happy.

He’ll also be touring with his debut album Lighthouse mastered by Williams Lake’s own Brandon Hoffman.

Tickets for the event are $10 at Red Shreds or $15 at the door of the CCACC, beside city hall. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 with the music set to begin at 8 p.m.

See Friday’s Tribune featuring an interview with Brent Morton.


This one-man band will follow Brent Morton with his signature folk party sound

