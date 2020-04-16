Laurel White of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue was born and raised in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo)

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Laurel White of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

‘We are truly lucky to live here,’ says Laurel White of Williams Lake

It’s the small community atmosphere that keeps 22-year-old Laurel White content to live, work and volunteer in her hometown.

“I love how you can go to the grocery store and see familiar faces instead of strangers and how absolutely breathtaking and beautiful it is in the Williams Lake area,” she said. “We are truly lucky to live here.”

One of the youngest captains ever to volunteer with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, where her father Rick White has been the Chief for several years, White was born and raised here.

She grew up playing hockey and rugby and now works as the harm-reduction co-ordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District.

During the COVID-19 pandemic she has been working from home. She does communication by phone and computer.

“If a client needs any harm reduction supplies, a socially-distanced drop off will be arranged.”

When asked what the most challenging thing has been through the pandemic White said having to adapt that CCSAR is abstaining from having rescue practices.

Due to safety measures, CCSAR has divided itself up into teams and as a result crew members take turns being on call.

“It is difficult not being able to see our CCSAR family during the week and come together to practise our skills for the things we love.”

Read more: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

The pandemic has her excited and nervous for what the world will be like when COVID-19 does finally come to an end, she added.

Last Saturday White and her dad stood outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital waiting for the second, first responder siren and light salute to health care workers to arrive.

Fifteen minutes before it was to start, a dispatch call came through for an incident off the Spokin Lake Road.

It was a reminder that these volunteers offer so much dedication to the rest of the community.

When asked what silver lining has emerged through the last four weeks she replied, the most uplifting thing she has seen is how during a time that people are socially distancing they are still coming together at a distance as communities rally together to say thank you to all essential service people braving this pandemic on the front lines every day.

White joined search and rescue three years ago and told the Tribune in a recent interview she does aspire to one day become chief.

Read more: Laurel White becomes one of CCSAR’s youngest captains ever

Do you know someone that deserves to be featured on “This is Our Hometown?” E-mail your suggestion to: publisher@wltribune.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Quesnel Farmers’ Market will open May 2 with more of a ‘shop, don’t stop’ feel
Next story
We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

Just Posted

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Laurel White of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

‘We are truly lucky to live here,’ says Laurel White of Williams Lake

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Williams Lake RCMP deliver ‘Soap for Hope’ kits to Three Corners Health Services Society

Kits will be shared with region’s Secwepemc communities

Saturday hours changed for handyDART due to COVID-19 precautions

Attending medical appointments should be easier, BC Transit said

COVID-19 puts stop on school speed zones unless a school is providing childcare

Marie Sharpe, Mountview, Cataline schools providing child care

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read