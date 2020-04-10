THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency department nurse Crystal Bremner

COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest career challenge for her so far

Crystal Bremner has been working at Cariboo Memorial Hospital the last four years and recently completed a two-year emergency nursing specialty course. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune photo)

An emergency nurse, former Stampede Queen and ranch helper said she is humbled by the kindness shown to health care workers in Williams Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has really shown how kind people are to us nurses here at the hospital” said Crystal Bremner before she went on a night shift at Cariboo Memorial Hospital recently. “We appreciate the fact the everyone is self-isolating. It is great to see how well our city is doing.”

When asked if the pandemic is the biggest challenge of her nursing career so far, Bremner replied, “oh yes by far.”

“The nurses, doctors and all of the hospital’s staff have spent countless hours preparing to keep patients safe if it hits us hard here.”

Bremner grew up in 150 Mile House on the Five Star Ranch where she lives today in her own little house and helps her parents, Dennis and Heather Bremner, with things like calving.

While single, she is an aunty, which she said is her favourite thing.

“I have a sister who lives here with her husband and they have three kids and live on a farm and I have a brother who lives in Lumby with his wife and two little boys.”

Recently she completed a two-year specialty course in emergency nursing and said she loves her work.

“It’s challenging, exhausting some days and there is something really special about being with people when they are sick,” she added, noting she’s been at CMH for four years.

Prior to taking her four-year nursing degree through Thompson Rivers University — studying for two years in Williams Lake and two years in Kamloops, she was a dental assistant for 12 years.

She made the career change because she wanted something that would challenge her further on a daily basis and work that involved people more directly.

When asked about her foray into the world of being a Stampede Queen in 1996/97, she recalled it as a highlight in her life because she met so many ‘wonderful’ people that opened so many doors for her.

“The queen program teaches young girls so many things like public speaking, confidence, horsemanship, etiquette, rodeo knowledge and much more.”

Bremner was also in 4-H for many years, which nurtured her public speaking abilities, as well as teaching her how to raise an animal and be loyal to something, she said.

Glad to be living in her hometown because there is lots to do outdoors, Bremner noted that people in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are great and kind.

