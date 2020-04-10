Crystal Bremner has been working at Cariboo Memorial Hospital the last four years and recently completed a two-year emergency nursing specialty course. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune photo)

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency department nurse Crystal Bremner

COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest career challenge for her so far

An emergency nurse, former Stampede Queen and ranch helper said she is humbled by the kindness shown to health care workers in Williams Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has really shown how kind people are to us nurses here at the hospital” said Crystal Bremner before she went on a night shift at Cariboo Memorial Hospital recently. “We appreciate the fact the everyone is self-isolating. It is great to see how well our city is doing.”

When asked if the pandemic is the biggest challenge of her nursing career so far, Bremner replied, “oh yes by far.”

“The nurses, doctors and all of the hospital’s staff have spent countless hours preparing to keep patients safe if it hits us hard here.”

Bremner grew up in 150 Mile House on the Five Star Ranch where she lives today in her own little house and helps her parents, Dennis and Heather Bremner, with things like calving.

While single, she is an aunty, which she said is her favourite thing.

“I have a sister who lives here with her husband and they have three kids and live on a farm and I have a brother who lives in Lumby with his wife and two little boys.”

Read more: COVID-19 self-isolation plan or quarantine, returning B.C. residents told

Recently she completed a two-year specialty course in emergency nursing and said she loves her work.

“It’s challenging, exhausting some days and there is something really special about being with people when they are sick,” she added, noting she’s been at CMH for four years.

Prior to taking her four-year nursing degree through Thompson Rivers University — studying for two years in Williams Lake and two years in Kamloops, she was a dental assistant for 12 years.

She made the career change because she wanted something that would challenge her further on a daily basis and work that involved people more directly.

When asked about her foray into the world of being a Stampede Queen in 1996/97, she recalled it as a highlight in her life because she met so many ‘wonderful’ people that opened so many doors for her.

“The queen program teaches young girls so many things like public speaking, confidence, horsemanship, etiquette, rodeo knowledge and much more.”

Bremner was also in 4-H for many years, which nurtured her public speaking abilities, as well as teaching her how to raise an animal and be loyal to something, she said.

Glad to be living in her hometown because there is lots to do outdoors, Bremner noted that people in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are great and kind.

Read more: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

Do you know someone that deserves to be featured on “This is Our Hometown?”

Email your suggestion to: publisher@wltribune.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Emergency nurse Crystal Bremner lives in her own home at the ranch, but helps her parents out with things such as calving. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Williams Lake library makes creative adjustments, offers story time online

Just Posted

THIS IS OUR HOMETOWN: Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency department nurse Crystal Bremner

COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest career challenge for her so far

B.C. jails grant early release for close to 100 inmates due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COMMENTARY: Isolation by doctor’s orders

I have a To Do list. One item was to sort through a box of papers collected over the years.

Fire claims historic Catholic church at Yunesit’in First Nation just before Easter weekend

The church was built in 1902

LETTER: Let’s all do our part and stay home this weekend

Italy has now seen the death toll rise above 18,000

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

B.C. artist erects 15-foot statue and names it COVID

Decades of collecting spare parts culminated in folk art towering over a country road

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Most Read