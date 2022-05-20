The Untold Stories of Schizophrenia: free online session May 25

An free online event is being hosted by the British Columbia Schizophrenia Society on Wednesday, May 25 to hear from families and individuals about what it means to live with Schizophrenia. (British Columbia Schizophrenia Society image)

With one out of 100 people in Canada living with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder, the BC Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) continues to find ways to reduce stigma and support everyone who is impacted.

On Wednesday, May 25 the BCSS is offering a free province-wide online session in the evening – Schizophrenia Revealed: The Untold Stories.

Participating will be Faydra Aldridge, the CEO of BCSS, Michele, a mother of two sons with mental illness – one who died when he was 22, and Jon who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has written a self-help book for people who are both beginning and in their journey with mental illness.

“We’ll talk about the stigma surrounding this disease, the pros and cons of using the word schizophrenia, key parts of their journey, and what they want others to know,” notes the description of the event.

There will be a live question and answer period with the speakers as well.

Anyone wanting to attend can register at https://www.bcss.org.

