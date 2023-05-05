When they had to cancel the Easter Festival in downtown Williams Lake due to high winds, Jazmyn Lyons and her mom Joan Douillard postponed it. It is now happening on Sunday, May 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Realm of Toys Spring Festival in Williams Lake goes Sunday, May 7

The festival had to be cancelled on Easter Sunday due to high winds

The Easter festival cancelled in April due to wind is taking place at The Realm of Toys Spring Festival on Sunday, May 7 in downtown Williams Lake.

Jazmyn Lyons, of The Realm of Toys, who is organizing the festival with her mom, Joan Douillard, said the festival will be held between Second and Third Avenue from noon to 3 p.m.

Lyons said the event will include a food fair, bouncy castles, vendor market, petting zoo, magician, and a sale on at the realm of toys.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain and highs of 9 C people are urged to dress appropriately and remember that socks are required in the bouncy castles.


