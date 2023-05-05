The Realm of Toys Spring Festival in Williams Lake goes Sunday, May 7

The Easter festival cancelled in April due to wind is taking place at The Realm of Toys Spring Festival on Sunday, May 7 in downtown Williams Lake.
Jazmyn Lyons, of The Realm of Toys, who is organizing the festival with her mom, Joan Douillard, said the festival will be held between Second and Third Avenue from noon to 3 p.m.
Lyons said the event will include a food fair, bouncy castles, vendor market, petting zoo, magician, and a sale on at the realm of toys.
Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain and highs of 9 C people are urged to dress appropriately and remember that socks are required in the bouncy castles.
monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter