The importance of literacy in finding employment

Everyone, whether they are employed or unemployed, needs solid literacy skills to be successful

Shannon Thom, the vice-president of the CCPL Board, says there is a clear link to a person’s employability with their literacy ability. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Are you struggling to find meaningful employment? Do you need to upgrade your literacy skills?

My name is Shannon Thom and I recently joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) Board of Directors because I believe that having strong literacy skills are essential to being successful and safe at work, school, and in life.

As a career development professional, I work closely with unemployed or unstably employed clients to help them find work that meets their needs. Frequently, I refer clients to CCPL to access the Partner Assisted Learning (PAL) program, financial literacy workshops, and technology help services to build their skills. These programs support job seekers to develop the literacy skills they need to be prepared for the demands of school, work, and life.

Read More: CCPL ready to celebrate Literacy Week in Williams lake

Everyone, whether they are employed or unemployed, young or mature needs solid literacy skills to be successful. Most jobs need at least a working knowledge of how to navigate and operate digital technology (from cash registers and spreadsheets to diagnostic tools and heavy equipment); everyone requires budgeting skills to manage their finances (as a student, for a household, or for business); and being able to read and write allows us to connect with one another (through storytelling and reading), work safely (reading warning labels and safety instructions), and share information.

Clients I work with who have participated in CCPL programs and services have nothing but positive things to say about their interactions with the organization, staff, and the help they received.

Not only has their confidence increased; they are proud of their new skills and are eager to show them off when we meet.

Beyond doubt, the greatest thing about CCPL’s programs is their flexibility and ability to meet the needs of all members of the community.

Shannon Thom is the Vice-President of the CCPL Board.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter