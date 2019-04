The wood ducks have been nesting in tree cavities nearby.

A pair of wood ducks are seen between the ice and shore of Williams Lake on April 7.

According to photographer Anna Roberts, who lives on the southeast end of the lake, wood ducks nest in tree cavities nearby.

She said it took her two hours to take this photo since the ducks are so easily spooked.

