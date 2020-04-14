Kira Pooni, Baljit Sangra, Salakshana Pooni, Jeeti Pooni and the Williams Lake Film Club’s Patricia Weber prepare for the viewing of Because We are Girls in Williams Lake at Paradise Cinemas. (Greg Sabatino photo)

That’s a wrap: Williams Lake Film Club finishes another season

“This time of uncertainty has given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of cinema”

Submitted by the Williams Lake Film Club

The Williams Lake Film Club would like to thank all those who came out to our screenings this past fall and winter season!

Here’s a recap of what was an exciting and diverse year: we began in September getting our hands dirty with the inspiring documentary Biggest Little Farm by John Chester, followed in November by a charming period piece, All is True, by Kenneth Branagh, about Shakespeare’s retirement years.

In November, we partnered with the Paradise Cinemas as well as the National Film Board of Canada and sold out two screenings of Baljit Sangra’s documentary Because We Are Girl at the Paradise Cinemas, where three sisters raised in Williams Lake take their childhood abuser to court.

Ticket sales were donated to Chiwid Transition House.

In December we viewed the Lulu Wang’s poignant film The Farewell, about a Chinese American family dealing with a cancer diagnosis, and in January we brought in South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which went on to win four Oscars at the Academy Awards.

In February, we viewed Pedro Almodóvar Pain and Glory, a nuanced and personal story of remembrance and reconciliation, and also celebrated the Oscars with a viewing party in support of the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank (thanks to Mr. Mikes for hosting and the Open Book and Bean Counter Bistro for door prizes). Our screening in March was Zacharias Kunuk’s One Day in the Life of Noah Piaguttuk, a powerful film about colonization in Northern Canada in the 1960s. We’d also like to thank the Williams Lake Pride Society for providing the concession at our events.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent closure of events, we are regretfully unable to screen our last selection of the season, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a tale of forbidden love in 18th century France.

However, we will be back next fall with a new roster of films that showcase the best in cinema from Canada and across the world.

This time of upheaval and uncertainty has given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of cinema in particular, and art in general. We believe film to be an incredible artistic medium that reflects our personal struggles, allows us to examine our personal and cultural beliefs, and provides the opportunity for the exploration of ideas.

Film sparks off conversations, brings communities together, and allows us to connect with one another.

During these stressful times we are currently posting to our Facebook page film recommendations to keep you occupied during isolation (www.facebook.com/WilliamsLakeFilmClub).

To find out about new screenings in the fall, send an e-mail to williamslakefilmclub@gmail.com to be added to the mail out. Stay healthy and see you all in the fall!

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

Just Posted

That’s a wrap: Williams Lake Film Club finishes another season

“This time of uncertainty has given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of cinema”

North Cariboo RCMP respond to complaints of people not self-isolating, social distancing

“The police … are educating the public rather that penalizing through fines at this time.”

Marin Patenaude’s newest album set to release May 29

A single, Cold Front, featured in an official music video was released on April 8

Vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House

Emergency services are on site

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

There are five BC Wildfire Service members on site

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Most Read