THAT’S A WRAP: Cariboo Chilcotin Film Festival organizer bids farewell after 15 years

Krista Liebe

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

This just might be the last time that I am writing an article for the Tribune. And I would like to thank the Tribune first of all for the great teamwork over the last 15 years.

We could not have done it without you!

I have organized the Williams Lake Film Club in some way or another for these 15 years.

We have brought films from around the world to Williams Lake, films from different cultures and genres, documentaries keeping us up on what is happening in the world and informing us on many subjects we would not normally hear about.

What fun it was to do all that research needed trying to bring you the best.

For the last 11 years proceeds were used to support one-on-one tutoring for students with learning problems.

We paid for an office at the Child Development Centre and subsidized the tutors to make the help affordable for parents.

At times we have worked with five tutors helping up to 12 kids.

We will close our office as of June 30 of this year.

The list of requests for tutoring help is long. I truly hope that someone else will consider to continue this work.

For the last three years we have been working hard to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, the Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest.

It finally came all together and is now at a stage that I can hand it over to someone from this area, the Cariboo Chilcotin.

The Fourth Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest will have to be organized by someone else. Someone who knows this area well, who has the right connections and who knows a lot more about marketing and grant applications. It has not yet been decided who that someone will be.

There are so many people I would like to say thank you to at this time. Most of all to my husband, Tihol. He truly is my anchor, with help and support, praise (very quietly) and criticism (a bit louder).

It was exciting to meet and work with so many interesting people over the years.

Do you remember when I brought Andrew Nikiforuk to town? After the documentary and his presentation he came over to have supper with us, still thinking about that one.

And all the interesting filmmakers, writers and actors we have met by now.

There is so much talent here in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

I loved to work with Chris Harris. His presentations are truly world class. Up-coming stars like Trevor Mack — I started working with him when he was only 19.

At our last Film Fest we introduced Jesaja Class as a filmmaker. His work is stunning! He is only 21 years old but we already know he is an accomplished photographer and magician.

There is filmmaker Jeremy Williams, who makes his own well-known films and also mentors young students like Kelly Paul, Annmarie Johnson, Leona Belleau and Desirae Paul from the Esk’etemc Nation.

The list goes on — we will miss you all and will follow your careers.

You all have our very best wishes.

I am certain that the Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest will continue ­— a unique celebration of talents and sights of the Cariboo Chilcotin!