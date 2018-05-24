Sonya Littlejohn will be leading a series of workshops designed to guide people through telling their own stories from the summer of fire. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming workshop series, 1001 Recipes for Ashes. In partnership with poet, spoken word artist and facilitator, Sonya Littlejohn, the CACWL will host three creative workshops at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre throughout June.

With Sonya as our guide, the aim of 1001 Recipes for Ashes is to gather the stories that emerged from a summer of fire. We will create a welcoming space in which you can explore and share your experiences. Why?

Perhaps filmmaker Sarah Polley says it best: “Stories are our way of coping, of creating shape out of the mess.”

Our goal is to create a document, an anthology, of our time being held to the fire, an embodiment of recovery and a document filled with diverse perspectives and teachings. We will accept submissions of poetry, prose, interviews, art, photography and oral storytelling for the publication.

Sonya is a dedicated writer and educator. She is currently a Poet in Residence at Vancouver Poetry House, and is a facilitator with their initiative WordPlay, where “Contemporary active poets give relevance and immediacy to poetry in the classroom.”

The underlying intention for Sonya on this series is to create a tangible record of our shared experiences.

“The community spirit of support and care many saw triggered during the fires and evacuations was something hopeful I experienced. It stretched from the center of the fires out as far as the rest of the world. It brought firefighters from all over the map into our wilderness to work together with our own, saw young people take on leadership, saw people form bonds with neighbouring communities and families whose lives might not have touched otherwise, and even saw cats come back from months away. This is all grounds for poetry,” she said.

Working through charged emotional material can prove daunting to some. The vision of a community gathering where writers and storytellers can support one another in the process is at the heart of our workshop series.

By attending, participants will have the opportunity to delve into new territory as we explore together, with the goal of producing polished submissions for the published anthology.

“I intend to guide the participants with imagery of the home and our natural surroundings, to explore the ideas of safety, support, and stewardship as we move forward recognizing what we passed through and what may be on the other side, ” Sonya details. “I expect that imagery like sudden snapshots of fleeing, flight, return, homecoming, land reclamation, rescue, mercy, kindness will come up, among many other themes and ideas.”

Our workshops will be held on Saturday June 2 at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday June 13 at 5 p.m., and Saturday June 23 at 10:30 a.m.. For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Venta at williamslakearts@gmail.com, or phone 250-790-2331.

Previous story
Barkerville opens for the season
Next story
Raffle winners

Just Posted

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming… Continue reading

Raffle winners

Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

Vehicle fire sends plume of smoke into the air in Williams Lake

Dune buggy catches fire after a loud “bang”

Two small holdover fires discovered near Riske Creek

Two wildfires discovered Wednesday in the Cariboo are listed as being out of control

Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Most Read

  • Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

    CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

  • Barkerville opens for the season

    Highlights of Barkerville’s upcoming season include 150th Dominion Day and pack train re-creation

  • Raffle winners

    Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

  • Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

    The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming…