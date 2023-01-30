Tech support for seniors available through Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

Eva Navrot is an advocate offering support to seniors in Williams Lake at the Seniors Activity Centre.

By Eva Navrot

You’re never too old to learn something new, and at the Seniors Activity Centre in Williams Lake, there is much to be learned.

Computer literacy has been one of the biggest challenges for the older adults that we have seen at the centre. Many individuals come into the office looking for assistance with filling in online forms, accessing online benefits and accessing government accounts.

Elaborate passwords and security systems to create and log into government accounts create a huge barrier, especially for seniors in the community.

Additionally, many of the older adults and vulnerable adults that we work with are on a low or fixed income and don’t have computers or smartphones. Through the advocate’s office, we are able to help with any online issues that individuals may have despite their lack of access to technology.

We also offer education and assistance relating to online fraud and scams, and use a manual to help secure digital life for older adults of all skill levels provided by the Gluu Society.

Gluu is an organization dedicated to helping them learn to use technology safely and confidently. They teach digital skills in a way that “sticks.” And they are the glue that brings it all together. Free manuals are available at the Seniors Activity Centre, 176 N 4th Ave. Seniors Advocacy volunteers are on site Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 778-412-1855.

Eva Navrot is a Seniors Advocate in Williams Lake, working with CCPL’s Seniors Independence Support Project.

