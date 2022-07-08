Tatla Lake Gymkhana a Father’s Day weekend hit

This was an exciting event to watch where the horses race around the track in the relay. On the paint Nasco is Andrea Bot who was the first runner to race around the track and when came in front of the grandstand she was to pass the baton to the second rider Edward Gano who then raced around and passed the baton to the third rider. (Linda Lou Howarth photo) Kelsey Flaming races on the track on her horse after grabbing the baton from second racer Edward Gano just before the white line. If she crossed before without the baton the team would have been disqualified. (Linda Lou Howarth photo) Hangman Race competitor Mark Zigler climbs to the top at Martin Lake during the Tatla Lake Gymkhana to wait for his partner. (Linda Lou Howarth photo) Spectators Sophie Alphonse, left, and Melodie Gano were a little tired and chilly sitting in the bleachers watching the Gymkhana events and as some of the riders took a little while to complete the runs so they took a little snooze. (Linda Lou Howarth photo) Hangman Race competitor Mark Zigler is rescued by his partner Edward Gano who whipped around the barrel on his horse Mouse and came back to have Zigler drop back on the horse to race for the finish line.(Linda Lou Howarth photo)

Hot sun off and on, just like the coats, but the wind had a bit of a bite to it during the Tatla Lake Gymkhana held June 18 and 19.

However, the eager contestants signed, saddled up and put their hearts into the events they competed in.

Saturday was your basic event day with Sunday being the fun stuff.

The lemonade race caused a few to pucker up at the sour drink, then the bareback challenge was interesting as riders rocked back and forth as they jumped, scurried, went around a barrel and done the poles and reverse on the way back.

The keyhole race was very interesting. The little ones maneuvered very carefully through the scary white lines keeping horses away from the white stuff. Pretty good times in that race.

The really fun stuff to watch is the Hangman event. A rider races to the hanging tire with the partner hanging on until they reach the tire where the one in the back hangs onto the tire and spins while the rider races around a barrel and positions under the hanging rider who leaps on behind and they race to the gate. Very entertaining event, especially how they manage to hang on so long.

Winning the race were Mark Zigler and Edward Gano.

The race was fun and exciting and had the audience on their toes.

The final exciting event was the relay race. The first rider raced around the track with a baton and when they approached the second rider they passed the baton, raced around the track and passed the baton to the third rider. On Sunday there were three teams and the fastest time won.

This event had the crowd cheering and yelling and stamping their feet and raising their arms quite excitedly.



