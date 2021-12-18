Tatla Lake cross country ski trails now open

Jim Sims and his pooch Niut go for a ski on Hut Loop at Tatla Lake. The Tatla Lake cross country ski trails are now open for the season, with trails available for skiers only and for skiers with dogs. (Deborah Kannegiesser photo)

The Tatla Lake Ski Club trails are groomed and set and ready for skiers, just in time for the holiday season with more than 30 km of trails available to ski seven days a week.

Dogs are welcome on designated dog trails; Hut Loop, Duck Lake Loop, Schoolhouse Trail and the Gymkhana Loop. Dogs must be under owners’ control at all times. These trails all link together and can provide up to 15 km of skiing.

Trails for skiers only include Martin lake Trail, Bruno’s Trail, Meadow Trail, Airstrip Trail and the Cabin Trail.

Deborah Kannegiesser is a director on the Tatla Lake Ski Club board and has been involved since the inception of the trails in the late 1980s.

“My children learned to ski on these trails with friends and families. For me, skiing is a healthy activity, a fun way to exercise and it fosters an appreciation of the natural world,” said Kannegiesser.

“The ski trails are an important outdoor activity for the community since we are limited in other recreational facilities. The trails are skied with friends, dogs as well as offering a meeting place.”

On Sundays the TLSC hosts a bonfire, hot soup, bun and hot beverage.

A host will be available to introduce you to the trails, if you would like guidance.

“It’s a time to join together with other community members and others from the surrounding area to ski, visit, or receive some trail guidance, even a ski lesson.”

The road is plowed up the Graham Road to the Tatla Lake Ski Trails trailhead at Gymkhana grounds, with thanks to Dawson Roads.

Season ski pass is $25 for those 15 and over and a daily use pass is $3.

Membership forms are at kiosks and the fee box is at the trailhead.

Trail use fees help with ongoing maintenance costs to keep the trails available for public use

For more information, contact the TLSC at tatlalakeskiclub@gmail.com.

