Harris’ Sparrow (Kris Andrews photo)

Take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count this Saturday

Scout Island Nature Centre is hosting this free, family event

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists presents the Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend.

This free, family event is taking place Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scout Island Nature Centre.

Learn to identify those fascinating feathered visitors with local birding expert Cathy Koot and environmental educators Kim Zalay and Bill Gilroy. Participants can learn short ID introduction with frozen and stuffed specimens to compare with bird books, or count birds at the Nature House feeders and play a game to learn about the different types of beaks that birds have.

Read More: Buzz about bugs at Scout Island Banquet

If you cannot come to this event, you can still be a citizen scientist by counting birds at your feeders from Feb. 15 to 18 and submitting you findings at http://gbbc.birdcount.org/.

Help create a real-time snapshot of where the birds are!

For more information, contact the centre at 250-398-8532.

