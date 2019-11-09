Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia

Barry Sale

Special to The Tribune

The second travel and dessert night for this fall, sponsored by St. Andrew’s United Church, will take place in the church basement (MacKinnon Hall) at 1000 Huckvale Place, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia. Join Alison Carriere as she describes her journey through the northern parts of this beautiful country, largely untouched by modern society and its technology. It is a place rich in a religious tradition which has a unique culture, amazing foods and a natural beauty.

Share the travels through Addis Ababa, the capital city, view the carved churches of Tigray and Lalibela; visit the ancient temples and palaces of Aksum; see the monastery islands of Bahir Dar, the castles of Gondar and the source of the Blue Nile. This was a memorable trip for Alison and her partner and you will find this to be a unique and interesting presentation.

As always, dessert is served at 6:30 p.m. and the travelogue begins promptly at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation- whatever you can afford. All proceeds are put directly into the church’s various programs. Everyone is welcome to attend. Come out and bring a friend.

This is our final travelogue for this fall, but we plan to offer more in the New Year. Join us for a relaxing evening of fellowship and discovery.