Photo submitted This month’s travelogue speaker is Alison Carriere who will be taking a lakecity audience on a guided tour of her travels to Ethiopia and it’s many beautiful and ancient ruins.

Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia

Barry Sale

Special to The Tribune

The second travel and dessert night for this fall, sponsored by St. Andrew’s United Church, will take place in the church basement (MacKinnon Hall) at 1000 Huckvale Place, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia. Join Alison Carriere as she describes her journey through the northern parts of this beautiful country, largely untouched by modern society and its technology. It is a place rich in a religious tradition which has a unique culture, amazing foods and a natural beauty.

Read More: Travelogue series returns with tales from Nunavut and New York

Share the travels through Addis Ababa, the capital city, view the carved churches of Tigray and Lalibela; visit the ancient temples and palaces of Aksum; see the monastery islands of Bahir Dar, the castles of Gondar and the source of the Blue Nile. This was a memorable trip for Alison and her partner and you will find this to be a unique and interesting presentation.

As always, dessert is served at 6:30 p.m. and the travelogue begins promptly at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation- whatever you can afford. All proceeds are put directly into the church’s various programs. Everyone is welcome to attend. Come out and bring a friend.

This is our final travelogue for this fall, but we plan to offer more in the New Year. Join us for a relaxing evening of fellowship and discovery.

Previous story
Lake Country woman looking for help finding long, lost father from the lakecity

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia

SD27 awarded for innovative solar energy project at off the grid school

Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary School is located in the Nemiah Valley

Lakecity is full of events to attend this weekend

From craft sales to concerts, the lakecity has a lot going on this weekend

Lake Country woman looking for help finding long, lost father from the lakecity

She only ever saw him twice, but she knows that his last name was possibly McMahon

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Most Read