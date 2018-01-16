Williams Lake Tribune staff Greg Sabatino, Tara Sprickerhoff, Angie Mindus and Monica Lamb Yorski display a cookie bouquet given to them as a show of appreciation for their coverage of the 2017 wildfires by the Cariboo Regional District.

Sweet rewards

The Cariboo Regional District delivers thanks to newspaper staff by way of cookie bouquet

Staff at the Tribune were on the receiving end of some sweet treats this week.

Newspaper staff received a cookie bouquet from the Cariboo Regional District for the staff’s efforts in covering the 2017 wildfires.

Just a few days prior to that, the Tribune staff received another cookie bouquet from the Rogers Hometown Hockey committee for the newspaper’s efforts to cover the Rogers weekend recently.

Tribune editor Angie Mindus she is appreciative of the gratitude, noting the newspaper staff is always happy to be helpful in the community.

Previous story
Little Riders invited for sleigh rides with Cariboo Carriage

Just Posted

City eases new pool policy after community feedback

Parents of young children now allowed on deck of pool during swimming lessons at West Fraser Aquatic Centre

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club offering Family Fun Day and Wellness Day

It’s expected to be a busy Saturday, Jan. 20 at Bull Mountain.

Williams Lake’s online budget feedback tool activated

The city of Williams Lake is increasing its community engagement on the budget process with a new interactive budget tool.

Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Snow removal under budget for 2017

Williams Lake director of municipal services says the city’s snow removal budget for 2017 will be between $650,000 to $700,000.

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

New funding opens for industry innovation

Northern Development Initiative Trust opened new funds, focused on areas impacted by the pine beetle

Players sought for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

ISPARC calls for bantam/midget players to register for selection camp in Kamloops

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Quesnel’s KIJHL expansion bid shut down again

Quesnel’s Parallel Sports Group not giving up hope despite another setback

Most Read

  • Sweet rewards

    The Cariboo Regional District delivers thanks to newspaper staff by way of cookie bouquet