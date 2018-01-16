Sweet rewards

The Cariboo Regional District delivers thanks to newspaper staff by way of cookie bouquet

Williams Lake Tribune staff Greg Sabatino, Tara Sprickerhoff, Angie Mindus and Monica Lamb Yorski display a cookie bouquet given to them as a show of appreciation for their coverage of the 2017 wildfires by the Cariboo Regional District.

Staff at the Tribune were on the receiving end of some sweet treats this week.

Newspaper staff received a cookie bouquet from the Cariboo Regional District for the staff’s efforts in covering the 2017 wildfires.

Just a few days prior to that, the Tribune staff received another cookie bouquet from the Rogers Hometown Hockey committee for the newspaper’s efforts to cover the Rogers weekend recently.

Tribune editor Angie Mindus she is appreciative of the gratitude, noting the newspaper staff is always happy to be helpful in the community.