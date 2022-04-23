Sweet deal sees LCSS students make picnic tables for local business

Lake City Secondary School students Noah Friesen, Sebastian Brommit, Josh Oler, teacher Andrew Hutchinson, Cole Rochefort, Ethan Bouchard, Nathan Thomas, Justus Billyboy and Della Rauch of Screamers Ice Cream gather for an ice cream cone around the new benches the students made. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Grade 12 woodworking students Cole Rochefort (left) and Josh Oler put the finishing touches on benches they made for Screamers Ice Cream and Little Deli. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City Secondary School teacher Andrew Hutchinson jumped at the chance to foster a partnership that saw students help out a local business. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A woodworking class from Lake City Secondary School and a local ice cream shop teamed up for a delicious and mutually-beneficial partnership recently.

Della Rauch of TRUE Foods connected with woodworking teacher Andrew Hutchinson to have the students build four outdoor picnic tables for Screamers Ice Cream and Little Deli.

“I thought it would be great for the students to build something professional for a business,” Hutchinson said as his class enjoyed their payment for the project – lots of ice cream.

Hutchinson said the project has fostered a sense of pride in the students’ work where they are able to take their families to show off the project. Meanwhile, it was also a positive way for students to support local businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.

“Times have been tough. We need cool places like this to go out and have an ice cream. I know I will be bringing my kids here.”

The building, located on Third Avenue across from Marie Sharpe Elementary School, has recently undergone renovations under new ownership. Clear View Accounting Corp. operates out of the lower floor, while Rauch moved her catering business upstairs.

Rauch said she was thrilled with the excellent craftmanship of the students, and is thankful customers now have a nice place to sit.

“It’s a win-win,” added Hutchinson.

