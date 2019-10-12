Sun shone brightly on 2019’s last Farmers Market

It was a brisk but sunny day as the Williams Lake Farmers Market on Friday, Oct. 11 as the lakecity bid farewell to the market for another year.
Every year the Williams Lake Farmer’s Market Association bring dozens of Cariboo producers and crafters to Williams Lake during the summer weeks. For the last two years, they’ve set up every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kiwanis Park parking lot and this year introduced a new Tuesday evening market from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Overall, it’s been a successful year according to Williams Lake Farmers Market Association executive director Barb Scharf. While they may have lost their market manager, Scharf’s daughter Jane Bowser, to college, the final market ended on a positive sunny note as they also held their Customer Appreciation Day, with free food and goodies for all in attendance.
Even though she was a little cold and windblown, Scharf said she was happy to see the sunshine on the market as far to often they’re battling the weather. In addition to the free food, she said they also held a draw for a variety of good donated by market vendors everyone was welcome to join.
When asked why she thinks people should support the market, she answered simply to ” buy local.”
“All the money that you spend here stays in the community,” Scharf said. “The people you support here, we are your neighbours we live here and the money that you spend stays here and supports local agriculture, local industry, it’s a win-win.”
Looking to next year, Scharf said there is nothing big and surprising in the works but said they intend to return and provide the same great service the lakecity is used to. She feels that the whole community can really enhance their lives by getting to know the vendors and finding out what they have to offer right in your backyard.
