Sun sets on Performances in the Park in Williams Lake for 2023

The crowd has lots of room to spread out at the amphitheatre overlooking the Gwen Pharis Ringwood Stage in Boitanio Park for Performances in the Park Aug. 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pixel Raffard, four, was enjoying the Art in the Park activity on Aug. 24 at the last Performance in the Park event on Aug. 24, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kezzy Smith, four, from left, and Pixel Raffard, also four, were busy decorating bag puppets for Art in the Park during the final Performances in the Park event on Aug. 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake) Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake hosted a table at the final Performances in the Park on Aug. 24, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a warm summer evening and the air was relatively clear as the final summer performance got underway on the Gwen Pharis Ringwood Stage on Aug. 24 in Boitanio Park.

The Community Arts Council (CAC) of Williams Lake’s Venta Rutkauskas said this year was the best since the CAC took on the contract to coordinate the summertime Performance in the Park (PiP) series in 2020.

“This year we really got to sink our teeth into it and fall in love with the venue,” she said.

This year included a rebranding, and working with the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society’s Melissa Normandin who worked hard to promote the series through the Williams Lake Farmers Market.

“It was just an exercise in reminding us what a great thing we’ve got going on,” said Rutkauskas.

This year also included community engagement with a range of community groups and weekly Art in the Park activities for young attendees of the live music. Each week was a different kid-friendly craft or art activity. The activities were hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake.

A number of community groups also showed up to the PiP events, hosting tables with information, giveaways or meet ups.

Williams Lake Studio Theatre hosted a table at each event, and was there again Aug. 24 to talk about their upcoming season, auditions and events they have planned.

At the Aug. 24 performance, Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake had a table to let people know about their upcoming courses and continuing studies programs.

Streets for All Williams Lake hosted a number of slow, social, street bike rides to the live music, including to the final Aug. 24 event.

This was all “icing on the cake” said Rutkauskas.

The final event of the Performances in the Park (PiP) live music series included an opening performance by local singer/songwriter Carmen Mutschele as Carmen & Friends with Dena Baumann, Tanja Iwan and Troy Forcier joining her on stage for different songs.

The finale was brought home by Chucho Tsin and the Land Defenders, with some live rockin’ tunes to wrap the summer-long music series.

Rutkauskas is already enthusiastic about next year, and aims to increase the lineup diversity, seek out more sponsors and is hoping to find a food vendor to regularly fuel the performance patrons and add to the experience. For info on the series, go to: https://www.centralcaribooarts.com/events-2/performances-in-the-park/

