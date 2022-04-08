Jordan Grier of Chilco Ranch at Hanceville says the ranch has experienced a great calving season so far. (Photo submitted)

Jordan Grier of Chilco Ranch at Hanceville says the ranch has experienced a great calving season so far. (Photo submitted)

Succession planning top of mind for Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association

Jordan Grier is the CCA president

Access to feed continues to be a concern for ranchers across the country, said Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association president Jordan Grier.

“Everyone is pretty hesitant right now because of the lack of feed. We are all waiting for the Prairies to get some green grass and water especially. They have no moisture yet.”

Grier became president of the Cattlemen’s this year and said after a meeting in March he is feeling very optimistic.

“They are such a great group of people that are so supportive that I’m actually quite excited for the position really.”

After meeting virtually through the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nice to meet face-to-face in a room and have discussions.

The members put together some resolutions to forward to the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association annual general meeting.

“We formed a committee with myself, David Zirnhelt and Lisa Holm to work on recruitment for the Cattlemen’s and succession planning,” Grier said.

Presently throughout the region many ranchers are busy with calving, including Grier at Chilco Ranch near Hanceville, which his family has owned for 30 years.

“We are creeping toward the half-way point and busy night and day.”

Calving is going well this year, he added.

“It’s been a great calving year for us. We have very cooperative cows this year it seem like and a lot less issues with calving. Feed being an issue, hopefully the cows keep milking until we get some green grass and things of that nature. I talked to a neighbour who said the same thing that calving was going good as well this year.”

Chuckling Grier said with his family being there for 30 years, if it gets one per cent better every year, it has gotten 30 per cent better than when they started.

“It’s just kind of a way to think of it. Maybe it’s just luck. I’ll take luck any day.”

Grier hopes to attend the 85th Annual Bull Show and Sale at the B.C. Livestock Producers Co-op April 13 and 14, to be the face of the Cattlemen’s Association and hopefully recruit some more people to be involved.

“As much as it doesn’t feel like it, sometimes, you know your head’s in the trenches and you get bogged down, it is such an important industry. All we do is so important and we kind of forget.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgricultureCaribooChilcotin

Previous story
Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale marks 85th year April 13 and 14
Next story
Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market in Williams Lake set for April 30

Just Posted

Gord Keener, first vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 (left), and David Brideau, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Williams Lake to commemorate Vimy Ridge Day Saturday, April 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Vimy Ridge Day remembered in Williams Lake

2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Wildlife bill causing anxiety