Students organize climate justice march in Williams Lake, plan to hold them monthly

Williams Lake students Julia Zirnhelt, second from left, and Ella Kruss, second from right, organized a climate justice march Friday, June 26. (Monica Lamb-Yorski pho Julia Zirnhelt, 12, and Ella Kruss, 13, organized a climate justice rally Friday, June 26 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) About 30 people participated in the climate justice march which started and ended outside of Williams Lake City Hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Youth organizers of a climate justice march held Friday, June 26, in Williams Lake say it will be something the community can expect the last Friday of every month.

Lake City Columneetza Campus students Ella Kruus, 13, and Julia Zirnhelt, 12, said they want to continue to raise awareness for climate change and have as many people show up as can.

Speaking to the march participants, which numbered about 30 people, Ella said it meant a lot.

“Thank you for coming out because we are in a catastrophe right now and the fact you are all here is helping everyone in every way.”

The students also organized a rally in 2019 and a few months ago formed a club called Third Planet Crusade.

“We have a done a couple of online panels with people across the world and country and are doing another one in October with people from B.C.,” Ella told the Tribune.

Anyone interested in learning more about their efforts can check out their Instagram page.

Once school is back in session in the fall they hope to have some meetings with other youth as well.



